UK weather: Scorching week set to kick off THREE-MONTH heatwave

Temperatures are set to soar this week. Picture: Getty Images

It's time to get out the suncream as the UK is set for a very hot few months.

It’s good news for Brits, because this week because temperatures are set to hit up to 27C - kicking off a three-month heatwave.

While the weather has been unpredictable lately, forecasters are predicting warmer conditions just in time for the school holidays, and they might last until as late as October.

Kicking off the next few days, a 1,000-mile wide pressure is set to hit the country, giving us dry and sunny skies.

Met Office meteorologist Helen Roberts told Sun Online: “We’re expecting dry and bright weather this week and Wednesday will see the highest temperature of 27C.

The UK are set for a sunny few months. Picture: Getty Images

“As for the next three months, we can definitely expect warm weather and bright skies for the most part.”

Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond of Weathertrending added the outlook was “optimistic”.

“It's optimistic for the holiday season,” he said.

“High pressure may rebuild after midweek showers, with lengthy dry spells in late July in between occasional showery rain.

“Early August may allow 30C warmth to waft our way. High pressure may well bring a fine spell.”

Last summer, the country saw a 45-day stretch of high temperatures which reached over 26C, making it the hottest October for seven years.

However, we shouldn’t get our hopes up too much as a band of showers is expected to push through on Wednesday bringing some spells of rain.

Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Midlands are also at risk of heavy showers.

It's expected to be mostly sunny for the rest of the week, with a few showers and some cloudy and wet conditions in the northwest.

Conditions will deteriorate towards the end of the week as Thursday may see some heavy showers, whilst Friday is thought to be grey and windy.