UK weather: Met Office issue flood warnings as storms batter Britain

Floods are expected in areas of the UK today. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The Met Office also issued a 'danger to life' warning for Thursday in parts of the UK

Sections of the UK have been hit by a yellow storm warning today after torrential downpours have hit the UK.

The Met Office issued a thunderstorm warning for Scotland with the majority of the terrible weather expected to hit between noon and 9pm today.

Floods are expected in Northern Ireland and Scotland tonight. Picture: Getty

Weather forecasters have warned that flooding is quite likely as heavy rainfall pelts the area, and thundery showers are also expected in Northern Ireland tonight.

On Thursday, a 'danger to life' warning has been issues by The Met Office as a huge thunderstorm will hit large areas of the country, mostly in the north.

They added that this could result in power cuts, delays for drivers and disruption for rail and bus passengers - eek.

Rain will hit nearly all of Scotland, and the North of England tomorrow, and the midlands and Wales will be hit with thunderstorms too.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "We have a warning out for heavy thunderstorms for parts of eastern Scotland as we move through Wednesday evening.

"[There's] potential for some slow moving heavy thundery downpours with a lot of rain falling in a short period of time, something to bear in mind if you're out and about on the road.

"Wherever you are it will be quite a warm day... top temperatures are once again likely to be across parts of the south where we could see 25C."

The weather isn't going to be the sunniest this week. Picture: PA

Also, a netweather.tv spokesman said: "In a mixed day across England and Wales, the best of the sunshine will be in the south, but cloud amounts will vary.

"There'll also be a greater risk of catching a shower which could turn heavy in the east, later perhaps with thunder. Wimbledon could be affected, but the showers will be 'hit and miss' with some places mostly in the south and south-west staying dry.

"Little change is expected into the evening with showers dotted about, some heavy and thundery over Scotland and eastern England at first.

"The showers will continue over Scotland after dark but should become lighter and fewer over England and Wales for a time."