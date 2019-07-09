Met Office issue a 'danger to life' storm alert for the whole of the UK

9 July 2019, 14:21

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse
The weather is set to take a turn for the worse. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Brits should take cover as the weather is expected to get a whole lot worse.

After a stint of gorgeous warm weather the UK skies are set to turn grey and stormy, warn The Met Office.

They issues a 'danger to life' weather warning which brings heavy rain and thunderstorms which cause serious disruption and flooding.

Read more: Thunderstorms to hit the UK before heatwave

There's a chance that people's homes could get flooded and damage caused to buildings through lightening strikes.

Additionally there could be disruptions to public transport in areas where flooding occurs and cancellations of trains and buses.

The north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will have 'danger to life' weather on Thursday
The north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will have 'danger to life' weather on Thursday. Picture: Getty

The terrible weather is due to hit most of Scotland and northern England as well as Northern Ireland.

It's been announced for this Thursday from midday until 9pm, so be wary.

This'll be in complete contrast to the midlands, Wales and the south as theres' a minimal chance of rain and highs up to 26 and 27C on Wednesday.

