UK Weather: Met Office issue weather warning for Wales and parts of England

The UK will have some heavy rain this weekend. Picture: PA

Forecasters have predicted there will be heavy rain in parts of Britain towards the end of the week.

The Met Office has stated that there are warnings in place for this weekend, but it won't affect the whole of the UK.

At the moment, Wednesday and Thursday have no weather warnings in place, but Friday and Saturday do for some parts of the country, which is the least serious kind of warning.

Rainy weather could affect parts of the country. Picture: PA

The majority of Wales is covered by the warning, with the forecasters predicting "Heavy rain beginning on Friday is expected to continue into Saturday which may bring transport disruption and flooding."

There's a small chance of flooding or fast flowing water in the area, which could affect homes and businesses, with a potential risk of power cuts too.

The English weather warning is for the north west, covering from Sheffield up to Carlisle, with similar risks to Wales.

Current warnings are only in place for those two days.

There are three levels of warnings that the Met Office issue, which are red, amber and yellow.

Red is the most dangerous, which means you should take action against whatever is predicted to protect yourself and your home from what's to come,

It means there is a risk to life, which substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage.

The parts of the UK that are affected should be wary. Picture: PA

Amber warnings can mean here is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans.

This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.