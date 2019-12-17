UK weather: Will it snow on Christmas Day 2019 in Britain and what are the latest odds?

The Met Office has predicted whether it will snow this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Will it finally snow this Christmas? Check out the latest UK weather forecast for December...

There are so many questions we have around the festive period - should we get a fake or real tree? Is Santa real? And does mashed potato belong with our Christmas dinner?

But the biggest thing everyone wants to know in December, is whether or not we will we be treated to snow on the big day…

The last white Christmas recorded in the UK was all the way back in 2010, while a tiny bit of snow fell in 2015, but it didn’t settle.

So, can we expect to see the pretty glow of the white stuff on December 25th? Here’s what the Met Office is predicting…

Snow could hit in the UK this Christmas. Picture: PA Images

Will it snow on Christmas Day 2019?

Unfortunately, anyone hoping for a sheet of snow over the ground this Christmas is set to be disappointed.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said that apart from the hills in northern Scotland, snow is not looking likely at all.

"Generally across the UK it looks like it's going to be dominated by heavy rain, and any snow is becoming increasingly confined to northern hills,” he said.

He added: "The prospect of a white Christmas is looking very low indeed. We couldn't' rule out a dusting in some of the higher communities of Scotland, but for anything else it doesn't look likely at all for that period".

Meanwhile, this week the Scottish Highlands could see sub-freezing reach -9C, while washouts and strong winds are forecast from Wednesday and Thursday across the rest of the country.

What are the odds on a white Christmas?

Despite the Met Office expecting a soggy Christmas, bookies have actually slashed the odds for the second time on snow this year.

While it looks the most likely in Aberdeen, according to William Hill, Edinburgh and Newcastle are also high on the list.

Latest odds from William Hill:

9-4 Snow in Aberdeen on Christmas Day

5-2 Snow in Glasgow on Christmas Day

5-2 Snow in Edinburgh on Christmas Day

3-1 Snow in Newcastle on Christmas Day

10-3 Snow in Leeds on Christmas Day

9-2 Snow in Birmingham on Christmas Day

5-1 Snow in Belfast on Christmas Day

5-1 Snow in Dublin on Christmas Day

5-1 Snow in Manchester on Christmas Day

6-1 Snow in Liverpool on Christmas Day

6-1 Snow in London on Christmas Day

7-1 Snow in Bristol on Christmas Day

8-1 Snow in Norwich on Christmas Day

10-1 Snow in Cardiff on Christmas Day

12-1 Snow in Penzance on Christmas Day