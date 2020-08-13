UK issued storm warning for next five days as two months of rain could fall in just four hours

The UK has been braced for five days of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Picture: Met Office/Getty

By Alice Dear

After days of high temperatures across Britain reaching up to 35 degrees, the UK is set to be hit be thunderstorms, lightening and heavy rainfall.

The Met Office has issued a storm warning across the UK for the next five days as Brits brace themselves for a huge turn in weather.

Temperatures are set to drop slightly on Thursday, but it will still be hot for many, with scattered thunderstorms, hail, lightening and heavy rain.

According to The Sun, the rainfall could be so heavy in some areas that two months of rain could call in just four hours.

The Met Office has issued a storm warning across the UK for the next five days. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will last until Monday 17th August.

This means there is a chance of flooding in some areas, and a disruption to travel could be a possibility.

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist, has said in these areas "exceptional rainfall totals could be seen of 60 millimetres in an hour with a very small chance of 150 millimetres of rainfall in three or four hours".

Thunderstorms will travel across the UK over the next few days. Picture: Getty

During Thursday, the sun is expected to lift temperatures for a cooler morning for many, but the scattered thunderstorms will be slightly unpredictable across the southern part of the UK.

Thursday night will see further thunderstorms in parts of Wales, the midlands and southern counties of England.

Friday morning is set to see temperatures dip again, with a lot of cloud cover across most of the UK.

