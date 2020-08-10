UK issued weather warning over thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail this week following heatwave

By Alice Dear

The UK is set to be hit by thunderstorms following temperatures reaching 35 degrees over the weekend.

Brits flocked to beaches this weekend as the UK saw highs of 35 degrees during the heatwave.

However, this week is set to be a different story as a yellow weather warning has been put in place for thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

Risks of thunderstorms starts today (Monday), and will continue through the week as some parts of the UK see a combination of low pressure and hot air.

The UK will be hit by thunderstorms this week following a heatwave. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office have said that these thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall, lightening, hail and gusty winds.

Showers will start to develop across England and Wales on Monday, and later spread to Scotland.

The beginning of the week with remain hot and humid for the South East.

There is a yellow weather warning across much of the UK. Picture: Getty

In the Met Office's 10 day trend, they predict temperatures will return to normal by the end of the week across Britain.

The latest satellite and radar loop shows that thunderstorms have already started developing across the south west of the UK.

They issued a yellow weather warning for most of the UK on Sunday as we are expected to see further storms.

However, they have said the storms will be hit-and-miss, so not all of the UK can expect to see them.

