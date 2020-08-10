UK issued weather warning over thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail this week following heatwave

10 August 2020, 08:26 | Updated: 10 August 2020, 09:38

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The UK is set to be hit by thunderstorms following temperatures reaching 35 degrees over the weekend.

Brits flocked to beaches this weekend as the UK saw highs of 35 degrees during the heatwave.

However, this week is set to be a different story as a yellow weather warning has been put in place for thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

Risks of thunderstorms starts today (Monday), and will continue through the week as some parts of the UK see a combination of low pressure and hot air.

READ MORE: How to get to sleep in hot weather

The UK will be hit by thunderstorms this week following a heatwave
The UK will be hit by thunderstorms this week following a heatwave. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office have said that these thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall, lightening, hail and gusty winds.

Showers will start to develop across England and Wales on Monday, and later spread to Scotland.

The beginning of the week with remain hot and humid for the South East.

There is a yellow weather warning across much of the UK
There is a yellow weather warning across much of the UK. Picture: Getty

In the Met Office's 10 day trend, they predict temperatures will return to normal by the end of the week across Britain.

The latest satellite and radar loop shows that thunderstorms have already started developing across the south west of the UK.

They issued a yellow weather warning for most of the UK on Sunday as we are expected to see further storms.

However, they have said the storms will be hit-and-miss, so not all of the UK can expect to see them.

READ NOW: Martin Lewis reveals top tips for saving money and keeping cool during the heatwave

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capita to create 900 jobs on landing £355m Transport for London deal

UK & World

Prisoner among four seriously injured as prison van overturns in crash on A27

UK & World

McDonald's sues ex-boss after alleged affairs with four staff - and claims he destroyed evidence

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The woman has revealed why she doesn't take her kids to the dentist (stock images)

Mum says she hasn't taken kids to the dentist for five years as they're too judgmental

Lifestyle

When are the schools going back in the UK?

Will schools reopen in September in the UK and what date do they go back?
The Friends reunion has reportedly been pushed back to next year

Jennifer Aniston promises Friends reunion will be 'more exciting' as it's 'pushed back to 2021'

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has been left heartbroken by her sisters' cancer diagnosis

Loose Women forced to go to a break as Coleen Nolan breaks down over sisters' cancer

TV & Movies

Your fabric softener could be making a huge difference

Using fabric softener on sheets and clothes could be interrupting your sleep during this heatwave

Lifestyle

The Cube will be returning to TV very soon

Phillip Schofield returns to filming The Cube as he shares behind-the-scenes pictures

Celebrities