How to get to sleep in hot weather: Tips for helping you nod off during the heatwave

22 June 2020, 16:52 | Updated: 22 June 2020, 16:59

Tips on how to stay cool in bed
Tips on how to stay cool in bed. Picture: Getty Images

How can I get to sleep in hot weather? Here's what a sleep expert has to say...

With the weather set to heat up this week in the UK, we’re all looking forward to BBQs in the garden and sunbathing in the park.

But while Brits across the country will no doubt be basking in 30 degree heat, with the hot days comes some very sticky nights.

And after hours of tossing and turning, you might find yourself throwing the sheet on the floor and throwing open the window.

So, sleep expert James Wilson AKA The Sleep Geek has given us some tips and tricks to ensure you get a good night's kip during the heatwave.

How can I get to sleep in hot weather?

1. Airflow

Ensure there is airflow by opening windows on both side to allow the air to pass through.

2. Create shade

Close the blinds and curtains in rooms that are exposed to direct sunlight to help the room stay cooler.

3. Use a hot water bottle (really)

Having a lukewarm bath or shower before bed will encourage your core temperature to drop.

Alternatively, you could even put lukewarm water in a hot water bottle and place the soles of your feet on it.

4. Use cold water

If you’re using a fan, place a bowl of chilled water in front of it to cool the stream of air it is pushing round the room.

Using a hot water bottle on your feet can help
Using a hot water bottle on your feet can help. Picture: Getty Images

5. Don’t worry

The most important tip is not to think about it too much.

James told us: “The biggest thing that prevent us sleeping in hot weather is the thought ‘I am too hot to sleep’.

“My advice would be to accept that you might not sleep quite as well, but that it will probably be over in a couple of days and your body will more than likely make up for the poor sleep by giving you better quality sleep.”

For more information on James Wilson aka The Sleep Geek please visit www.thesleepgeek.co.uk

