Lidl's popular four-person inflatable hot tub is back in stock this weekend

By Alice Dear

But you'll need to be quick to snap one up as they are expected to sell out in a matter of hours.

With all of us spending a lot more time in our gardens due to lockdown, there's no time like the present to upgrade your outdoor area into something really special.

Lidl's popular, and previously sold-out, four-person inflatable hot tub is coming back in stock this weekend.

The item, which will cost you only £299, is perfect for making the most of your garden in lockdown.

The Mspa Inflatable 4-Person Whirlpool Hot Tub features 118 dynamic air jets, 1,500W heating power, and can reach up to 42 degrees – perfect for when it gets chilly at night.

It also comes with a two year warranty and will fit up to four people in it.

Last year, the same hot tub sold out quick, and this one is expected to do the same.

The hot tub will be back in Lidl stores from June 28, but with no online buying option, you'll have to snap one up at your local store – if you can!

