Woman reveals how to 'freeze ice cube trays in 30 minutes' using genius hack

This hack could be a game-changer... (stock images). Picture: Getty

Ever forgotten to get your ice cubes ready in time for the BBQ? This simple hack could get them frozen in record time...

As the warm weather (hopefully...) sweeps the UK, many of us will be spending increasing amounts of time in the garden enjoying the sunshine.

One of the best things about summer is relaxing outside with an ice cold drink, but many of us are all too familiar with that sinking feeling you get after realising you forgot to fill the ice cube trays the night before...

Thankfully, though, a woman has shared a genius hack that could help you freeze your ice cubes in record time - and all you'll need is your usual ice cube trays and a kettle.

This hack could help rescue your BBQs this summer... (stock image). Picture: Getty

Sharing a video of the hack to Tik Tok, she said: "Why did no one f****** tell me that this s*** was a thing."

She then filmed herself with two ice cube trays and two bottles of water (which are labelled hot and cold).

After pouring the water into each tray, she puts them in the freezer for 30 minutes - and then reveals that the ice cube tray filled with hot water is frozen solid.

**Warning: video contains swearing**

The science behind the hack is called the 'Mpemba effect', which, according to Science Daily, is a "counter-intuitive physical phenomenon revealed when hot water freezes faster than cold water."

Many shocked Tik Tok users rushed to comment their excitement about the hack, with one writing: "If this is true ur life will change forever. [sic]"

Another joked: "I’m boiling my beer before I put it inside the fridge."

