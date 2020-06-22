This website shows you which public toilets are open during lockdown in the UK

Lockdown Loo will help you find your closest public toilet. Picture: Getty/PA/Lockdown Loo

By Alice Dear

Lockdown Loo has become a lifesaver for families planning days out in the sun.

It's hard to head out for a family day in the sun without knowing how or when you're going to be able to go to the toilet.

With restaurants, cafes and pubs closed amid lockdown, it makes it hard for people to commit to a socially distanced full day out with their loved ones.

However, a new website has just made lockdown a lot easier as it sets out to list all the public toilets staying open amid lockdown.

The website relies on people submitting toilets they have seen reopen in order to get a clear image for people. Picture: Lockdown Loo/Google Maps

Lockdown Loo is a website that marks all the open public toilets across the UK, making it easier for you to decide where to head for the day.

The website relies on people submitting toilets they have seen reopen in order to get a clear image for people.

On their website, Lockdown Loo write: "This website is only as useful as the information we are supplied.

"If you know of toilets which are open - whether they are at pubs, stations, cafes or in a public park - please SUBMIT them.

"We are also monitoring council updates and speaking to businesses."

Knowing which public toilets are open will make family days out a lot easier. Picture: PA

On the website, you can submit a 'loo-cation', or use the interactive Google Map to search for your closest one.

This will become a lifesaver as lockdown slowly eases, allowing people to gather – while socially distancing – in parks and open areas.

