This website shows you which public toilets are open during lockdown in the UK

22 June 2020, 15:39

Lockdown Loo will help you find your closest public toilet
Lockdown Loo will help you find your closest public toilet. Picture: Getty/PA/Lockdown Loo
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Lockdown Loo has become a lifesaver for families planning days out in the sun.

It's hard to head out for a family day in the sun without knowing how or when you're going to be able to go to the toilet.

With restaurants, cafes and pubs closed amid lockdown, it makes it hard for people to commit to a socially distanced full day out with their loved ones.

However, a new website has just made lockdown a lot easier as it sets out to list all the public toilets staying open amid lockdown.

READ MORE: Salon owner reveals the changes they'll be making once they reopen next month

The website relies on people submitting toilets they have seen reopen in order to get a clear image for people
The website relies on people submitting toilets they have seen reopen in order to get a clear image for people. Picture: Lockdown Loo/Google Maps

Lockdown Loo is a website that marks all the open public toilets across the UK, making it easier for you to decide where to head for the day.

The website relies on people submitting toilets they have seen reopen in order to get a clear image for people.

On their website, Lockdown Loo write: "This website is only as useful as the information we are supplied.

"If you know of toilets which are open - whether they are at pubs, stations, cafes or in a public park - please SUBMIT them.

"We are also monitoring council updates and speaking to businesses."

Knowing which public toilets are open will make family days out a lot easier
Knowing which public toilets are open will make family days out a lot easier. Picture: PA

On the website, you can submit a 'loo-cation', or use the interactive Google Map to search for your closest one.

This will become a lifesaver as lockdown slowly eases, allowing people to gather – while socially distancing – in parks and open areas.

READ MORE: Woman reveals how to 'freeze ice cube trays in 30 minutes' using genius hack

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Apparently there is a 'crazy' method to cooking mushrooms properly

Top chef reveals we've been cooking mushrooms wrong all this time

Food & Health

Tips on how to stay cool in bed

How to get to sleep in hot weather: Tips for helping you nod off during the heatwave
Disneyland is finally reopening

Disneyland Paris announce they'll be reopening next month

Travel

Lidl are bringing back their popular inflatable hot tub

Lidl's popular four-person inflatable hot tub is back in stock this weekend
The weather will heat up in the UK this week

UK weather: Britain to be hotter than the Bahamas this week with 32C heatwave

Trending on Heart

Jade made a name for herself on Big Brother in the noughties

How old was Jade Goody when she went on Big Brother and what year did she go on CBB?
Meet the full cast of The Luminaries

The Luminaries cast: Who is in the drama with Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel?
Alison Hammond appeared on Big Brother in 2002

What place did Alison Hammond finish in Big Brother?

The Luminaries was filmed across New Zealand

Where is The Luminaries filmed? Locations around New Zealand revealed
Broadchurch is back on ITV

Broadchurch series one: Who killed Danny Latimer?

Emily battled the virus earlier this year

Peter Andre reveals wife Emily had coronavirus but they didn't tell their children