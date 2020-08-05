Martin Lewis reveals top tips for saving money and keeping cool during the heatwave

This weekend we should expect the temperatures to hit around 36 degrees Celsius - absolutely incredible.

However, as Brits we're not used to the boiling temperatures, and are always looking for different ways to cool down and stay safe in the sun - we aren't made for this heat all year round!

Martin Lewis is known as the king of all things sensible and although his website MoneySavingExpert is all about, well, saving money, there are plenty of tips regarding the heatwave too.

The website cites their MoneySavers for the great tips, and the following tips were included in a newsletter endorsed by the man himself, so you know they're good'uns.

The site recommends the following:

Grab some cheaper sun cream

The site says: "Usually one of our travel tips, but right now it's a must at home, never mind abroad.

"We've found bottles of sun cream for £2ish rather than the usual £6-£12.

"The British Skin Foundation says they check out on safety too – see £2ish sun cream deals."

Make your own ice lollies

They suggested: "If you're a Calippo fan, but don't want to contribute a lolly-load of non-recyclable waste to landfill, you can get reusable silicone moulds in a Calippo-esque shape.

"We've previously seen them for £2.49 for four."

Turn your hot water bottle into a cold one

They wrote: "A few MoneySavers suggest this as an effective (but decidedly low-tech) way to stay frosty.

"Sarah on Facebook told us you should fill the bottle with cold water – Jennifer went one better and suggested sticking it in the freezer."

Find out how to claim head-cancelled train fares back

"Scores of trains are cancelled due to heat each year, and speed restrictions are sometimes brought in due to high temperatures, which can make journeys longer – not fun if you're sweltering behind that mask. "

They continued: "Fewer people are likely to be getting trains because of the coronavirus pandemic, but many who do and are delayed will be able to claim. See our Train Delays guide for each company's policy."

Put your bedding in the freezer to keep it cold

"A couple of MoneySavers swear by this – eg, Clare tweeted: 'Pop your duvet in the freezer if you have a chest freezer... Also tip a bag of rice into a pillow case, seal the top and freeze for bedtime.'

"Much will depend on the size of your freezer though, and its cleanliness – if you want to give it a go, putting your bedding in a bin bag first may help."

Make the most of free water in restaurants

"Many are likely to be thirstier than usual if sitting down for a meal – but the rules are more confusing than you might think. See Tap water rights for full help."

Dry your clothes outdoors

"Of course, many folk already dry their washing outdoors when weather permits.

"But we Brits spend an estimated £375 million tumble-drying clothes between June and September each year according to the Energy Saving Trust – so simply drying your threads in the sun could save you a packet.

"It'll likely leave them smelling nicer too (and the sun can help getting stains out)."

Try out Freecycle

"If you want to give your garden a makeover so you can make the most of the weather, don't assume you have to spend the earth. Instead try giveaway sites like Freecycle for second-hand patio furniture, parasols, etc.

"The free Trash Nothing app can help you scour multiple recycling groups at once – see our Freecyle & Freegle guide for full help.

"Remember to be extra wary when doing this because of the coronavirus pandemic. It may be worth disinfecting items once you've picked up, and physically distancing from the person you're picking up from."

Close the curtains and open the windows

They suggested: "If a room gets direct sun, closing the curtains even during the daytime will help keep it cool, some MSE Forum members have suggested.

Ross on Facebook recommended doing this after about 10am: 'Much better as you trap the cool air in.'

"The forumites are divided – while keeping windows open allows a breeze to circulate, it could also let warm air in."

Buy a cheap fan

"You can grab small-ish desk fans (6in-9in wide) from £8.99, while it's possible to bag large pedestal fans from £14.99. See our full round-up of fan-tastic deals.

"Last year during a heatwave, we saw cheap fans flying off the shelves, so we can't guarantee they'll be easy to find. If you're planning to buy in store, it might be worth phoning ahead to check stock before leaving."

Ice cubes in front of the fan

"Thanks to MoneySaver Carol for this simple suggestion on Twitter – put a bowl of ice cubes in front of your fan for instant homemade air-con."

Slash the cost of hay fever tablets

"If you're suffering, at least make sure you don't pay through the nose. Switching from branded medications to generic equivalents can yield savings not to be sniffed at – for example, 120 tablets of a Piriteze equivalent can cost just £2.80."

Check out more money saving tips at MoneySavingExpert.com