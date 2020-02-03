UK weather: Britain faces 'danger to life' Met Office warning as snow set to pelt the UK

The weather could be set to turn very soon. Picture: PA

January was relatively tame when it came to the weather, but The Met Office predicts February will get worse for us.

The UK could face a very stormy and turbulent February, with two 80mph tempests, freezing cold -5C temperatures and snow in the north.

The Met Office could name Storm Ciara this week, while yet another storm could also be headed towards us from the weekend.

Snow could hit parts of the UK this week. Picture: PA

A range of weather maps display that there's 80mph winds in Scotland at the moment, with The Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for most of the north and west of the country.

The Met Office is warning of a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris on Monday and Tuesday.

Snow is due today and tomorrow in the north and higher grounds of Scotland with -5C lows in England and widespread frost on Tuesday night, with more gales due next week and throughout February.

There are currently warnings across Scotland. Picture: The Met Office

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said: “February is more famous for snow than storms – but computer models show an Atlantic barrage is on the way this month.

“Stormy conditions are possible at the start and end of the week, and again in the following week."

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “Gusts of 80mph in Scotland and 45mph in southern England around coasts are possible on Monday night.

“Wintry showers will definitely definitely be seen on Monday and Tuesday on the Pennines and Scotland's hills, and can't be ruled out in the Peak District and Snowdonia.

Blaenau Ffestiniog in Snowdonia experienced snowfall last week, and it can't be ruled out again. Picture: PA

“Widespread frost and -3C to -5C widely will be seen on Tuesday night, in a cloudier and quieter midweek.

“But much of the UK will have another wet and windy spell by the weekend, with a storm coming from the coast of North America."

He continued: “Whether we name the storm depends on how the system develops. But warnings could be issued for any part of the UK.

“There's certainly more windy weather on the cards as it looks rather unsettled through February, with the wettest and windiest weather in the North and West, and a short-lived few colder interludes.”