UK weather: 'Danger to life' alert issued as 100mm of rain blasts Britain in eight hours

The UK's been littered with weather warnings. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

England's set to get the worst rain out of all the British countries and it's going to be a wet one!

Forecasters have warned that the UK is at high danger of flooding as 100mm of rain is set to fall in less than eight hours.

The Met Office has issues warnings across the country, as the mammoth lashings of rain will batter the country today and tomorrow.

There's currently 99 warnings for England alone on The Environment Agency's site, covering the entirety of the country, with those at highest risk in the North of England.

The amber weather warning from The Met Office covers an area stretching from Manchester to Sheffield and will be in force between 7am today and 3am tomorrow.

Another alert, set to last from 6am today to the same time tomorrow, has been issued for the surrounding area.

Heavy rain will leave the UK at high risk of flooding. Picture: PA

A yellow rain warning is also in place for north Wales and English border towns today, with forecasters expecting the worst of the weather between 9am and midnight.

A Met Office meteorologist revealed: "This diving jet stream over western Europe means this low pressure arrives on Wednesday night.

"Effectively this band of rain moves into north Wales, northern England, north Midlands and becomes slow moving."(The rain) will be heavy in places, particularly over the higher ground.

Heavy rain will batter the country and make it difficult for certain parts. Picture: PA

"We are talking about the north Moors, the Pennines, the Peak District, Snowdonia, significant spells of rains here.

"Large accumulations building up over the course of Thursday and Thursday night."

South Wales has two warnings in place, with one in Pembrokeshire reading: "Due to restrictions at the tidal outfall, river levels in the River Ritec in the Salterns area of Tenby are likely to remain high for a number of days.

"You may notice river levels rising slightly as each high tide arrives. The heaviest rainfall has cleared the area.

"The combination of ground conditions, existing river levels and forecast rainfall quantities gives a high risk of flooding of low-lying land for the next couple of days, until Friday 8th November."