UK weather forecast: Temperatures to plunge TONIGHT as winter frost settles in

The heatwave is finally over... Picture: Getty

The UK is about to get frosty as the summer weather finally comes to an end

It looks like summer is finally on it's last legs, as the UK looks set to be hit by plunging temperatures tonight as an early winter frost sets in.

Read more: Kate Middleton and Prince William were ‘faking calm smiles’ for Princess Charlotte’s first day of school, body language expert reveals

The weather will sink to single figures for the first time in weeks tonight, and a frosty weekend could be on the cards for much of Britain.





Autumn is coming... Picture: Getty

It's not all doom and gloom, though, as a five-day heatwave has been predicted to be following close behind the cooler days - reaching as high as 20C in some parts of the country toward the end of next weeks.

But tonight's temperatures could all as low as 8C, according to the Met Office.

Read more: Love Island's Anton Danyluk and Belle Hussain have SPLIT just five weeks after the show's end

A spokesperson told the Mirror: “Thursday and the start of Friday will see conditions remaining unsettled, but the showers and wind will die out by Friday evening.

“High pressure is moving in, which means clear skies and a northerly air flow, bringing a particularly chilly night.

“Saturday and Sunday arrive with the potential for a widespread frost.”

And a spokesperson for netweather.tv added: "High pressure continues to build in from the west on Thursday, bringing a mostly dry and bright day for many, with winds lighter in the south.

"But still windy in the north, with a warm front pushing east bringing a band of cloud with some patchy rain across Scotland and northern England for a time.

"Still on the cool side for early September, temperatures reaching 15 to 17C, though slightly milder across the north-west."

NOW READ:

The Queen uses a clever hack to remember everyone she's awarding with a title