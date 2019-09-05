UK weather forecast: Temperatures to plunge TONIGHT as winter frost settles in

5 September 2019, 13:05

The heatwave is finally over...
The heatwave is finally over... Picture: Getty

The UK is about to get frosty as the summer weather finally comes to an end

It looks like summer is finally on it's last legs, as the UK looks set to be hit by plunging temperatures tonight as an early winter frost sets in.

Read more: Kate Middleton and Prince William were ‘faking calm smiles’ for Princess Charlotte’s first day of school, body language expert reveals

The weather will sink to single figures for the first time in weeks tonight, and a frosty weekend could be on the cards for much of Britain.


Autumn is coming...
Autumn is coming... Picture: Getty

It's not all doom and gloom, though, as a five-day heatwave has been predicted to be following close behind the cooler days - reaching as high as 20C in some parts of the country toward the end of next weeks.

But tonight's temperatures could all as low as 8C, according to the Met Office.

Read more: Love Island's Anton Danyluk and Belle Hussain have SPLIT just five weeks after the show's end

A spokesperson told the Mirror: “Thursday and the start of Friday will see conditions remaining unsettled, but the showers and wind will die out by Friday evening.

“High pressure is moving in, which means clear skies and a northerly air flow, bringing a particularly chilly night.

“Saturday and Sunday arrive with the potential for a widespread frost.”

And a spokesperson for netweather.tv added: "High pressure continues to build in from the west on Thursday, bringing a mostly dry and bright day for many, with winds lighter in the south.

"But still windy in the north, with a warm front pushing east bringing a band of cloud with some patchy rain across Scotland and northern England for a time.

"Still on the cool side for early September, temperatures reaching 15 to 17C, though slightly milder across the north-west."

NOW READ:

The Queen uses a clever hack to remember everyone she's awarding with a title

Latest News

See more Latest News

A look back at the royal family’s first days at school as Princess Charlotte joins Thomas’s Battersea

A look back at the royal family’s first days at school as Princess Charlotte joins Thomas’s Battersea

Royals

Kensington Palace released an official picture to mark the special day

Princess Charlotte cuddles brother Prince George during first day of school as Kate Middleton and Prince William release official picture

Royals

Film festival special and It Chapter 2

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Bruno is returning to Strictly Come Dancing this month

How old is Bruno Tonioli and who is the Strictly judge's partner Jason Schanne?

TV & Movies

Ella Morgan

These are the most swiped right Brits on Tinder this year

Lifestyle

Jamie Laing has had to quit Strictly Come Dancing

Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly Come Dancing days before launch due to shock injury

TV & Movies

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are expecting their first child together

When is Lucy Mecklenburgh's baby due and how long has she and Ryan Thomas been together?

Celebrities

One woman has shared her hack to cleaning a Pandora bracelet

Women disgusted as GRIME falls off Pandora charm bracelets after trying out simple cleaning hack

Lifestyle

Gemma and Arg have had a bit of a tough sex life

Gemma Collins blames Arg's weight gain for ruining their sex life

Celebrities