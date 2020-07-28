UK weather: Britain to bake in 31C heat this week as temperatures could reach hottest of the year

28 July 2020, 08:29

Temperatures are set to soar on Friday (stock images)
Temperatures are set to soar on Friday (stock images). Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The cold and blustery weather looks set to be replaced by a heatwave later this week.

Temperatures look set to soar this week, with highs of 31C predicted in some parts of the UK.

This comes after a week of cold weather and blustery winds for many parts of the country, with downpours and heavy winds continuing in some areas on Tuesday.

However, forecasters have predicted that bad weather will be replaced by a mini heatwave, with temperatures set to rise toward the end of the week - and hitting 31C on Friday.

It might be time to dig out that paddling pool... (stock image)
It might be time to dig out that paddling pool... (stock image). Picture: Getty

BBC forecaster Nick Miller said: "After such a wet and windy start you'd be forgiven for thinking autumn had come early, so here's a sight for sore eyes: Friday, summer fighting back, temperatures widely in the mid to upper 20s, some the low 30s if you like that sort of thing.

"But one day doesn't make a heatwave and, well, it'll be out as soon as it arrives, that heat.

"But it will arrive with a pressure pattern at the end of the week allowing the wind to turn from a northwesterly now to a south-southeasterly.

The blustery weather will be replaced by high temperatures toward the end of the week (stock image)
The blustery weather will be replaced by high temperatures toward the end of the week (stock image). Picture: Getty

"That's the direction that will draw up the heat and for a time it will come with plenty of sunshine."

Currently, 31C is predicted in London and some areas of the South East - which would match the hottest day of the year so far.

However, things look set to get cooler again over the weekend, with temperatures in the low twenties predicted in many areas.

