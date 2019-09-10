UK weather: Britain to scorch in final mini heatwave of the year this weekend

The last heatwave of the summer could be on the way. Picture: Getty

UK weather forecast: Britain looks set to experience its final heatwave of the summer

Britain could reach 25C this weekend as the final heatwave of the summer descends on the UK.

It may well be our last chance to enjoy the hot weather this year, as cold weather will be set to return immediately after.

A Met Office spokesperson told The Sun: "The warm weather is being brought in by a band of high pressure.

"By Thursday we'll see largely dry and sunny weather with temperatures above average for this time of year.

"That'll continue into the weekend and looks like it's going to stay well into next week too."

Enjoy the hot weather while it lasts... Picture: Getty

This comes after Britain has been hit with much cooler temperatures this week - signalling the start of the autumn / winter months.

It was reported earlier this week that this could be the coldest winter in 30 years - and the dreaded Beast From The East is set to make a return.

Mark Saunders, a professor of climate prediction at University College London, told The Sunday Times: "This (the forecast) would rank the 2020 January-February central England temperature as the coldest winter since 2013.

Another Beast From The East could be on the horizon... (stock image). Picture: Getty

"It would also rank January-February 2020 as the seventh coldest winter in the past 30 years."

However, it also looks like we could experience an unusually warm autumn beforehand.

Forecaster Brian Gaze said: “Computer forecast models support the three-month period ahead being among the warmest on record.

“Indian summer-like settled and sunny weather is forecast to start in a week’s time, lasting a week or more and seeing highs up to 26C.