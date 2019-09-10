McFly fans OUTRAGED over band's 'big announcement' after three-year hiatus

10 September 2019, 11:54 | Updated: 10 September 2019, 11:56

McFly fans OUTRAGED over band's first 'big announcement' after three-year hiatus
McFly fans OUTRAGED over band's first 'big announcement' after three-year hiatus. Picture: Getty
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Yesterday evening, McFly teased a "big announcement" was on its way - after their three-year musical hiatus as a band.

It's been almost a decade since McFly last released a studio album - with members Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Harry Judd taking a break from music to start their families, and Dougie Poynter pursuing everything from writing a children's book, to combatting plastic waste.

Taking to Instagram Live this morning, the boys asked fans: "Are you ready for this??", before getting stuck in a lift.

They then went on to announce they would be performing a special, one-off gig at London's O2 Arena this autumn.

However, after teasing that a "big announcement" was on its way last night (posting on their social media handles for the first time in two years), fans were left bitterly disappointed by the news that was delivered.

When probed about their decision to take a break from McFly, the boys revealed they were all uncertain about the main cause. Of course, family life was a key element, but the band had already confirmed to fans that a sixth album had been written and recorded, but was never released.

Harry Judd commented: "Those songs have been lost", before saying Busted's Matt Willis and James Bourne "ruined everything" by coming along and forming McBusted with them - which many fans are in agreement with.

A Twitter user wrote: "[sic] mcbusted was the darkest times. im also a fan of busted but mcfly and busted never shouldve mixed."

Another chimed in: "McBusted basically killed McFly".

Despite the disappointment about the one-off gig, McFly did also confirm that the "lost songs" from their sixth album were finally going to be released for fans.

Rather than dropping them in one go, however, the band will be drip-feeding them in the lead up to the concert at the O2.

More Music

See more More Music

Here's how to get tickets to McFly's comeback gig

McFly at London's O2: Here's how to get tickets to the band's comeback gig

Events

Westlife plan huge world tour and Christmas shows as they make another spectacular comeback.

Westlife line up huge world tour for 2020 as they 'plan to team up with Ed Sheeran again’
Ed Sheeran has turned his hometown into a festival venue

Ed Sheeran builds enormous stage to entertain 160,000 fans as he finishes Divide Tour in hometown Ipswich
An exhibition on Ed Sheeran's life is opening

Ed Sheeran exhibition shows rise from busker to superstar in never-before-seen photos
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after just EIGHT months of marriage

Trending on Heart

Argos have urgently recalled the high chairs over safety fears

Argos urgently recall high chair over fears it could collapse with baby in it

Lifestyle

Holly's Zara blouse is in the sale

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's Zara blouse in the sale

Celebrities

Piers Morgan has slammed the idea of James Bond as a woman

GMB viewers divided as Piers Morgan blasts the idea of James Bond being a woman

TV & Movies

Buffalo is one of New York State's hidden gems

Seven brilliant things to do in Buffalo, New York... including eating wings and seeing Niagara Falls

Travel

Charley Webb has hit back at critics with a fiery message

Emmerdale's Charley Webb furiously hits back after trolls criticise her sons' long hair

TV & Movies

Piers Morgan hit out at his rivals

Piers Morgan slams Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in foul-mouthed TV Choice Awards rant

TV & Movies