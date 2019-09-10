McFly fans OUTRAGED over band's 'big announcement' after three-year hiatus

McFly fans OUTRAGED over band's first 'big announcement' after three-year hiatus. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

Yesterday evening, McFly teased a "big announcement" was on its way - after their three-year musical hiatus as a band.

It's been almost a decade since McFly last released a studio album - with members Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Harry Judd taking a break from music to start their families, and Dougie Poynter pursuing everything from writing a children's book, to combatting plastic waste.

Taking to Instagram Live this morning, the boys asked fans: "Are you ready for this??", before getting stuck in a lift.

They then went on to announce they would be performing a special, one-off gig at London's O2 Arena this autumn.

However, after teasing that a "big announcement" was on its way last night (posting on their social media handles for the first time in two years), fans were left bitterly disappointed by the news that was delivered.

When the mcfly announcement is one single show in london



But then they announce that album six is coming pic.twitter.com/1LQeV3e6o4 — zara (@zara__gibson) September 10, 2019

Me after finding out the big #McFly announcement is just ONE gig in London pic.twitter.com/lwoC7cF1VC — 𝕁𝕠𝕕𝕚𝕖 ℚ𝕦𝕚𝕟𝕟 🌻 (@jodie_quinn) September 10, 2019

mcfly rly made me wake up to watch their announcement all for it to be a one night show that i cant go to pic.twitter.com/1K3pO1MfLm — ash (@starsforyugyeom) September 10, 2019

When probed about their decision to take a break from McFly, the boys revealed they were all uncertain about the main cause. Of course, family life was a key element, but the band had already confirmed to fans that a sixth album had been written and recorded, but was never released.

Harry Judd commented: "Those songs have been lost", before saying Busted's Matt Willis and James Bourne "ruined everything" by coming along and forming McBusted with them - which many fans are in agreement with.

A Twitter user wrote: "[sic] mcbusted was the darkest times. im also a fan of busted but mcfly and busted never shouldve mixed."

Another chimed in: "McBusted basically killed McFly".

mcbusted was the darkest times. im also a fan of busted but mcfly and busted never shouldve mixed — we'll just screw it up in these trying times (@prxngssss) September 10, 2019

McBusted basically killed McFly pic.twitter.com/f3CWO4jrNw — 𝔪𝔬𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 (@moley_mollie) September 10, 2019

Despite the disappointment about the one-off gig, McFly did also confirm that the "lost songs" from their sixth album were finally going to be released for fans.

Rather than dropping them in one go, however, the band will be drip-feeding them in the lead up to the concert at the O2.