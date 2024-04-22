HEART announces long-awaited Royal Flush Tour 2024 dates across the UK

HEART announces tour dates for July 2024. Picture: Heart

Legendary rock band HEART announces their highly-anticipated return to the UK, for the first time in 8 years.

Presented by AEG Presents, the Royal Flush Tour 2024 will see the band embark on a 6-date UK arena tour, with special guests Squeeze who are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

The career-spanning performances kick off on Monday July 1st at London’s The O2 Arena, with further dates in Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds, and Glasgow. With a career spanning nearly five decades, the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have earned global recognition selling more than 35 million albums worldwide, with 20 Top 40 singles to their name.

HEART will be performing their catalogue of global chart-topping classic hits including ‘Magic Man’, ‘Barracuda’, ‘Crazy on You’ and ‘These Dreams’.

HEART on stage at a recent performance. Picture: Criss Cain

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans. The exceptional talent of the band - Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean - brings a whole new level of energy to HEART’s live performance. - HEART’s lead vocalist Ann Wilson

Ann hinted the possibility of adding more tour dates in the near future heightening anticipation for what promises to be an incredible concert experience.

Full list of tour dates