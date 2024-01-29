Cirque du Soleil Alegría has opened to rave reviews at The Royal Albert Hall: Book tickets now
29 January 2024, 06:00 | Updated: 29 January 2024, 12:06
Step into the light with Cirque du Soleil’s most iconic production Alegria: In a New Light, playing at the Royal Albert Hall for a limited season.
Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, this all-time classic has been reimagined for a new generation to fall in love with. It will whisk audiences away to a mystical world sprinkled with visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance.
Making its European debut of the revived production at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, the limited series of performances will now run until 3 March 2024.
At the heart of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría: In a New Light witnesses the power struggle at play between the old order and the youth in strive for hope and renewal. As the court jester clumsily tries to take the throne, a growing desire for change emerges from the street to defy the status-quo and bring joy to the world.
With its Grammy-nominated soundtrack, mesmerising acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, and playful humour, Alegría: In a New Light unfolds a touching immersive experience filled with a joyous magical feeling – a quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle suitable for all the family.
Ticket Information
Tickets for London performances of Alegría are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.