Brace yourself! The Beast from the East is coming back to the UK

Severe weather conditions are expected early next year. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

We're still only at the start of September but forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter.

Just two months after the UK recorded it's highest ever temperature of 38.7C, it's predicted we will face our coldest winter in 30 years, with lows of -14C.

In one of the longest range forecasts ever, weather experts say January and February will be our coldest months with The Midlands set to be hit hardest.

The prediction brings back memories of the Beast from the East which hit last year.

Heavy snow is on its way according to forecasters. Picture: Getty

Temperatures of -14C were recorded in parts of Scotland last February during the severe conditions which saw winds of 70mph and 22 inches of snow in Gloucestershire.

A seven-year-old girl was among 22 people who died during the dreadful weather.

A second mini Beast from the East hit in March 2018.

Mark Saunders, a professor of climate prediction at University College London, told The Sunday Times: "This would rank the 2020 January-February central England temperature as the coldest winter since 2013.

"It would also rank January-February 2020 as the seventh coldest winter in the past 30 years."

Heavy snowfall lead to dangerous conditions. Picture: Getty

But before the lows of the winter set in, we're likely to record one of the warmest autumn's ever.

Forecaster Brian Gaze said: “Computer forecast models support the three-month period ahead being among the warmest on record.

“Indian summer-like settled and sunny weather is forecast to start in a week’s time, lasting a week or more and seeing highs up to 26C.

The UK enjoyed a very hot July. Picture: Getty

"The mercury could soar back up, hitting heights of 26C as a plume of Saharan air follows the fallout from Hurricane Dorian."

But first expect 70mph wind and heavy rainfall this week as Hurricane Dorian merges with tropical storm Gabrielle.

Better keep a rain mac handy!