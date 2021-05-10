Boris Johnson speech today: When is the Prime Minister's press conference and what will he say about lockdown?

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference today. Picture: PA Images

Is Boris Johnson doing a speech tonight and what will the lockdown changes be?

Boris Johnson is set to address the nation today in a press conference about the lockdown roadmap.

The Prime Minister will lay out the lockdown changes which will come into force on May 17.

But when is Boris Johnson’s speech and what will the announcement say? Here’s what we know...

Is Boris Johnson making a speech today?

Yes, it is thought Mr Johnson will give a 5pm press conference from Downing Street to confirm England can enter Step 3 of the roadmap.

This will mean people can meet indoors for the first time since New Year, with the rule of six in place or two households.

Hugging is set to return on May 17. Picture: Getty Images

Hugging is also set to return for friends and family, as well as overnight stays for people outside of your social bubble.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove told the BBC: "As we move into Stage Three of our roadmap, it will be the case that we will see people capable of meeting indoors.

“And without prejudice to a broader review of social distancing, it is also the case that friendly contact - intimate contact - between friends and family is something we want to see restored.”

Asked if that meant hugging from May 17, he replied: “Yes”.

Pubs and restaurants can also open indoors again, while hotels B&B’s and hostels can also welcome customers for the first time in months.

Mr Johnson is expected to give updates on foreign travel, with people allowed to visit the small list of 'green' countries, without quarantine.

As for funerals and weddings, the 30 person limit mourners at funerals will be lifted from May 17, while weddings will still be restricted to 30 guests.

General social distancing rules in public venues are expected to stay in place until at least June 21.

