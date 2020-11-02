When does England go into lockdown and what time does it start?

England will go into a second national lockdown this week - here's your need-to-know on the start date and time.

On Saturday (31 October), Boris Johnson announced that England will be going into a second national lockdown.

Speaking at a press conference from No10 Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: "We have got to be humble in the face of nature, in this country alas - as much of Europe - the virus is spreading much faster than the reasonable worst case scenario.

"Unless we act, we could see death in this country at several thousand a day, a bigger mortality than in April."

Detailing the new rules, he added: "must stay at home - only leave for education, for work, for exercise and recreation outdoors with your household, on your own, or one person from another household, for medical reasons, escape from danger or harm, and to shop for food and essentials".

When does the second national lockdown start and when will it end?

The lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday November 5.

It is due to end on 2 December, but there is a possibility that it will be extended beyond this date.

Speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Government Minister Michael Gove said that it could be extended if the R rate is still high.

He said: "We are going to review it on December 2 but we are driven by the data.

"On the basis of what we have been told it should drive the R rate below 1.

"It’s our hope that we have significantly reduced the reinfection (R) rate."

What are the lockdown rules?

During the lockdown, people will be required to stay at home, other than for education, for work, for exercise and recreation outdoors (with your household on your own, or one person from another household), for medical reasons, escape from danger or harm, and to shop for food and essentials.

Non-essential retail businesses and leisure centres will also be asked to close.

You can read all about the new lockdown rules on the gov.uk website.

