Pubs in Engand could reopen for takeaway pints in April and 'return to normal by July'

Pubs could 'return to normal' by July. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Boris Johnson is set to deliver his roadmap out of lockdown next Monday (22 February).

Pubs in England may be allowed to reopen in February for takeaway pints, with full service reportedly allowed from July.

Boris Johnson is set to deliver his roadmap out of lockdown on Monday 22 February, where he will likely discuss issues including the reopening of schools, non-essential shops, restaurants and pubs.

The Prime Minister has already said that his priority is schools, which he hopes to reopen in 8 March, and non-essential shops will reportedly follow in the weeks after.

People in England may be able to return to the pub in May. Picture: PA

According to The Sun, pubs will then be allowed to open their doors in April - but will be limited to serving takeaway drinks.

A source said: "We will hopefully be sipping pints in the spring sunshine sooner rather than later."

A report by the Daily Mail suggests that hospitality will reopen in May with limited indoor mixing. According to the publication, up to two households will be able to sit together inside, while the 'rule of six' will apply for those seated outdoors.

Pubs were allowed to open in summer last year with Covid measures in place. Picture: PA

In June, is is thought that that 'rule of six' will be applied to indoors as well.

The report ads that the hospitality industry could return to normal by July, which social distancing measures in force.

The gradual approach to lockdown easing would depend on cases of coronavirus staying low, and will be subject to change.

