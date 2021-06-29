When will the hot weather return? UK heatwave 'could arrive in days'

29 June 2021, 14:14

Forecasters have predicted that warmer weather could be just around the corner (stock images)
Forecasters have predicted that warmer weather could be just around the corner (stock images). Picture: Getty

UK temperatures could soar into the 30s at the start of July after days of thunderstorms.

For many of us, this June hasn't seen anywhere near as much sun as usual.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have lashed much of the UK throughout the month, with forecasters predicting wet weather will continue throughout this week.

It looks like our luck could be about to change, however, as it's been predicted that a heatwave could finally arrive toward the start of July.

As reported by the Express, the BBC has predicted potential highs of 30C hitting southern regions at the start of next moth, with a forecaster saying: "There is a chance of between 20 and 30 percent of 30C being reached in the south of the UK on or before July 13.

The warm weather could return at the start of July
The warm weather could return at the start of July. Picture: PA

"There is a clear warming trend showing.

"The number of dark reds which are forecasting maximums of between 26C and 30C increases in early July.

"Warm or very warm seems considerably more probable than hot."

According to Net Weather, the forecast from Monday, July 12, to Sunday, July 18, said: "There is a general signal for above average pressure during this period, while pressure is expected to stay relatively high to the north of Britain and over Scandinavia.

Forecasters have predicted that the warm weather will return next month
Forecasters have predicted that the warm weather will return next month. Picture: PA

"This suggests that we may see high pressure ridge north-eastwards from the Azores and link with the Scandinavian high, covering much of the British Isles.

"This points towards drier and more settled conditions generally for much of the UK, and probably a fair amount of sunshine for most."

