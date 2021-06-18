WHO criticised for suggesting 'women of childbearing age shouldn't drink alcohol'

By Heart reporter

The draft global alcohol action plan 2022-2030 reportedly urges countries to pay ‘appropriate attention to prevention’ of consumption in certain groups.

The World Health Organisation has been criticised for suggesting that women of childbearing age should not drink alcohol.

Officials have been accused of being 'sexist and paternalistic' after reportedly urging countries to pay "appropriate attention to prevention" of consumption in certain groups, including children, teenagers and women of childbearing age in their draft global alcohol action plan 2022-2030.

As reported by the Telegraph, Matt Lambert, the chief executive of the Portman Group, the social responsibility and regulatory body for alcohol in the UK, said on Wednesday that the WHO had gone "well beyond their remit".

He said: "We are extremely concerned by the WHO calling on countries to prevent drinking among women of childbearing age in their latest action plan. As well as being sexist and paternalistic, and potentially restricting the freedoms of most women, it goes well beyond their remit and is not rooted in science.

"It is wrong to scaremonger in this irresponsible way and associate women's alcohol-related risks with those of children and pregnant people."

The Independent reports that the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) states that the draft was a risk to "hard-won women’s rights".

According to reports, the WHO's plan states: The plan says: "Appropriate attention should be given to prevention of the initiation of drinking among children and adolescents, prevention of drinking among pregnant women and women of childbearing age."