Tyne & Wear Firefighters Suffer Yet More Abuse

10 April 2019, 06:42 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 06:50

Firefighter generic

Around 30 "aggressive" teenagers confronted firefighters in Newcastle.

In a statement on the service's Facebook page, they reveal the Swalwell crew was called over to Lemington in Newcastle on Monday night. 

But when they got there, the gang hurled abuse at firefighers, and one member even tried to steal a hose reel. 

Geoff Hagon, TWFRS Station Manager commented:

“It’s very disappointing that our firefighters came under attack from young people again last night. Fortunately no one was hurt, but it is totally unacceptable that our crews should face this type of threatening behaviour and verbal abuse.

Some of these young people only looked as if they were in their early teens, so we’d like to remind parents to talk to your children about respecting firefighters and the work we do. Ask them where they are going, and who they are with. Being with your mates shouldn’t land you with a criminal record, but anyone who abuses firefighters faces this risk.”

Police are now reviewing footage from CCTV on one of the fire engines, and parents are being urged to speak to their children, and make sure they know what they're up to. 

If you have any information, please phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using their anonymous online form.

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK economy grows 0.2% in 'subdued' performance

UK & World

David Attenborough

When is David Attenborough's Our Planet coming to Netflix?

TV & Movies

Pilot missing after Japanese F-35 stealth jet crashes over Pacific Ocean

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Gemma Collins made the shocking admission in front of James Argent

Gemma Collins reveals Dancing On Ice fall has 'really affected' her sex life with Arg

Celebrities

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to give birth at her home in Windsor

Meghan Markle 'to give birth at home' like the Queen did

Celebrities

Amber Turner has been linked to Charlie Brake from Love Island 2017

TOWIE's Amber Turner 'moves on from Dan Edgar with Love Island star'

Celebrities

Prue Leith - Book Signing

Prue Leith, 79, is 'frustrated' by those who think older women can't have sex

Showbiz

The late Princess Diana will be portrayed by actress Emma Corrin

Who is Emma Corrin? Netflix casts actress to play Princess Diana in The Crown season 4

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook looked stunning for Tuesday's show

Get Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Buy the Heart presenter’s monochrome playsuit and orange jumper

Celebrities