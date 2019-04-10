Tyne & Wear Firefighters Suffer Yet More Abuse
Around 30 "aggressive" teenagers confronted firefighters in Newcastle.
In a statement on the service's Facebook page, they reveal the Swalwell crew was called over to Lemington in Newcastle on Monday night.
But when they got there, the gang hurled abuse at firefighers, and one member even tried to steal a hose reel.
Geoff Hagon, TWFRS Station Manager commented:
“It’s very disappointing that our firefighters came under attack from young people again last night. Fortunately no one was hurt, but it is totally unacceptable that our crews should face this type of threatening behaviour and verbal abuse.
Some of these young people only looked as if they were in their early teens, so we’d like to remind parents to talk to your children about respecting firefighters and the work we do. Ask them where they are going, and who they are with. Being with your mates shouldn’t land you with a criminal record, but anyone who abuses firefighters faces this risk.”
Police are now reviewing footage from CCTV on one of the fire engines, and parents are being urged to speak to their children, and make sure they know what they're up to.
If you have any information, please phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using their anonymous online form.