£200k Grant To Get Playgrounds Built

Five new playgrounds will get built in the South Lakes thanks to some lottery money.

SLDC's won a £200,000 grant.

It'll be spent on play areas in Kendal, Grasmere, Ambleside, Windermere and Sedbergh.

Councillor Dyan Jones, SLDC’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “The Big Lottery funds projects which demonstrate successful partnership working and community involvement, so this is fantastic news for all the dedicated and hardworking residents who are helping the council to improve their local playgrounds.

“The money will make a huge difference, enabling us to complete some of the exciting projects which we are already working on and start transforming and other playgrounds at least six months earlier than we’d expected.”

“Behind each of these projects is a friends’ group, a village society, a residents’ association a town council or a parish council who get involved in consultation, fund-raising and design work. The council couldn’t do it without them but working together we can provide the playgrounds which our communities need and deserve,” added Cllr Jones.

The Friends of Abbot Hall, who launched a crowdfunding appeal to help raise money for a new and improved playground in Kendal, say the Big Lottery funding has helped them to achieve their target.

Melissa Lovett, a parent and member of the friends’ group, said: “We are delighted to have reached our goal in raising £120,000 for the new playground. We can’t wait for the next phase to begin and look forward to having a wonderful new playground in place for the summer.”