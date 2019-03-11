33 People Rescued From Snowy Pass

33 people got stuck on Kirkstone Pass in the Lakes during snow yesterday (Sunday).

There's were a number of crashes - Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team saved one woman who'd hurt her ribs and arm.

Others were returned to their cars once the weather improved; while the volunteers also cleared a path so a coach with 23 people on board could get back down to Ambleside.

A press statement from Patterdale MRT read: "The team were called by Cumbria Police to reports of a multiple road traffic collisions on Kirkstone Pass during a heavy snow shower. The team assisted 33 members of the public who were caught up in the incident.

"A woman in her fifties was assessed on scene for suspected fractured ribs and an arm injury before being evacuated with here husband back to the Team's Rescue Centre for transfer to a NWAS ambulance for transfer to CIC Carlisle. Eight uninjured occupants of four other vehicles were also evacuated back to the Rescue Centre. Six were eventually returned to their vehicles once the weather improved, 2 others were taken to Penrith railway station as their car was un-drivable.

"A coach with 23 passengers on board was stuck for a while until the Team manned to clear the road, allowing it to return back down to Ambleside."