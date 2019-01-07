Arrest After Shots Fired At House In Preston

7 January 2019, 17:51 | Updated: 7 January 2019, 17:56

Officers are questioning a 39 year old man from Greater Manchester

A man's been arrested after a firearm was discharged at a house in Preston.
 
Lancashire officers, assisted by colleagues from Greater Manchester Police, arrested a 39-year-old man from Cheadle on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage at an address in Stockport. 
 
He remains in police custody at this time.
 
Officers were called at around 8.25am on Friday (January 4th), to reports of criminal damage to a house on Garstang Road, Preston.
 
A firearm, believed to be a handgun, had been discharged at the porch window of the address.
 
It is believed to have happened at around 11.45pm on the night before, no one was injured.

