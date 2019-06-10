Arrest Over Dog Bite Death In Lancashire

Sharon Jennings died a week after being injured

Detectives investigating a dog bite incident in Preston have made an arrest.

Sharon Jennings, 55 from Preston, died in hospital after being unwell following a dog bite.



Sharon was walking her own dog on the old railway lines in Brookfield between 6pm and 7.30pm on Friday May 31st when her pet and another dog started to fight.

She intervened and was bitten on the hand and neck.

Sharon was found unwell at her home address on Monday (June 3rd) and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.



She sadly died in hospital on Friday night (7 June).



A 49 year old man from Preston has today (9 June) been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act. He is currently in police custody.



A dog has been seized.



Detective Inspector Chris Wellard of Preston Police, said: “While we have made an arrest I would like to stress that our enquiries into this incident are very much ongoing.



“I would like to thank the local community for their support of our investigation so far and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident itself, and not yet contacted us, does so as soon as possible.”