BAE Back UK Invictus Games Squad

BAE - who build their submarines in Barrow - are backing our injured servicemen and women.

The defence giant is backing Team UK on their journey to the Invictus Games at The Hague in 2020.

The event - where wounded veterans compete - is the brainchild of Prince Harry.

Jennifer Osbaldestin, Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Land UK business and a Royal Navy Veteran, said: "Providing support to our Armed Forces lies at the very heart of what we do as a company. Our employees are passionate and proud to be able to support wounded UK veterans and service personnel. We take great pride in delivering equipment and services to the men and women of our Armed Forces, helping them to protect the UK’s security and prosperity.

"We are delighted to further strengthen this relationship by supporting Team UK on their journey to the Invictus Games. Sporting and team activities can play an important part in the rehabilitation of veterans and service personnel and the Invictus Games is a great example of how people can overcome life-changing events."

Rear Admiral Jim Macleod, Head of Invictus UK, said: "We are delighted to announce that BAE Systems is Invictus UK’s new presenting partner. BAE Systems has provided critical support to the UK’s air, land and naval forces, and their longstanding commitment to our veterans and personnel at home and abroad, makes them an ideal partner for Invictus UK. This is an exciting year for Invictus UK and it is great to have the support of BAE Systems."