Boss Fined In Company Car Speeding Case

A boss and a company have been fined, after a company vehicle was caught speeding in Cumbria.

The Porsche, from a recycling business, was doing more than 100mph on the A685 near Tebay.

52-year old Barry Roche - of The Durham Company Ltd - told police they couldn't identify the driver.

At Carlisle Magistrates’ Court, both the company and Roche were charged with failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver.

Following a trial, both the company and Roche were found guilty. Roche received six penalty points on his license.

Both Roche and the company were fined £900 each and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and £450 costs each.

A police spokesman said: “I hope this court result sends out a strong message that those who are caught putting the lives of road users at risk by driving at ridiculous speeds will be held accountable for their actions.

“The efforts of Roche and his company to avoid liability made this a complex case to pursue. However, we cannot accept a company using poor book-keeping as a way to avoid being held accountable.

“I would like to thank the team of police staff for their diligent and professional work in pursuing this case. As a Constabulary we are committed to catching anyone who drives in a manner which puts other people’s lives at risk. It is only through good fortune that this particular incident did not end in a serious and potentially fatal collision.”