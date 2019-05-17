Carnforth TIC To Stay Open

It looks like the tourist information centre at Carnforth train station has been saved.

Lancashire County Council's agreed to let the Leeds-Morecambe Line community rail group take over running it.

It was facing closure alongside others in the county as the cash-strapped authority looks to make savings.

A statement from the Council at the end of a public consultation read: "The report outlined that an assessment of expressions of interest received from these groups found they had put forward comprehensive and sustainable proposals with strong evidence of community benefit in the way services could be developed in the future."

"It is the intention of the groups interested in providing services at Carnforth and Clitheroe to be in a position to take over the service within three to six months, and anticipated that the council will maintain services during this time."

Two other TICs - in Preston and Nelson - will close.

The statement continued: "The saving agreed by Full Council in February 2018 to be delivered by closing the centres was £156,000. The delivery of the saving has been delayed while expressions of interest were considered. The exact timescales for delivery of the saving will depend upon when the sites are closed or transferred, however this will be managed within the public transport budget."