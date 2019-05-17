Carnforth TIC To Stay Open

17 May 2019, 08:11 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 08:13

Carnforth Railway Station

It looks like the tourist information centre at Carnforth train station has been saved.

Lancashire County Council's agreed to let the Leeds-Morecambe Line community rail group take over running it.

It was facing closure alongside others in the county as the cash-strapped authority looks to make savings.

A statement from the Council at the end of a public consultation read: "The report outlined that an assessment of expressions of interest received from these groups found they had put forward comprehensive and sustainable proposals with strong evidence of community benefit in the way services could be developed in the future."

"It is the intention of the groups interested in providing services at Carnforth and Clitheroe to be in a position to take over the service within three to six months, and anticipated that the council will maintain services during this time."

Two other TICs - in Preston and Nelson - will close.

The statement continued: "The saving agreed by Full Council in February 2018 to be delivered by closing the centres was £156,000. The delivery of the saving has been delayed while expressions of interest were considered. The exact timescales for delivery of the saving will depend upon when the sites are closed or transferred, however this will be managed within the public transport budget."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taiwan: Same-sex marriage legalised in first for Asian country

UK & World

'Miracle' there was no blast as F-16 fighter jet crashes into warehouse in California

UK & World

Danny Rose says a club wanted to check he was 'not crazy' before signing him

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Will Robert Pattinson be the next Batman?

Robert Pattinson lined up to replace Ben Affleck as Batman

TV & Movies

Quality Street fans are furious the Toffee Deluxe has been dropped again

Outrage as Quality Street ditches Toffee Deluxe for new flavour

Food & Health

Abby Cohen, Ben's ex-wife has spoken out

Ben Cohen’s ex-wife says Strictly needs better care for contestants' family

Celebrities

Woman stops cabin crew from closing plane doors while daughter is on shopping spree

Woman stops cabin crew from closing plane doors while daughter is on shopping spree

News

There are some secret rules Coronation Street stars have to follow

The secret rules all Coronation Street cast members have to follow REVEALED

TV & Movies

Gavin & Stacey ended almost a decade ago now

Gavin and Stacey cast: Where are they now?

TV & Movies