CCTV Released Of Lancaster Robbery

CCTV images have been released after a knifepoint robbery in Lancaster.

It happened at McColl's on Barley Cop Lane on Sunday night.

Police say two men, one with a knife, entered the store and made threats towards two members of staff, before punching one to the face and pushing another. The men then demanded cash and made off with a significant amount of money.

DC Paul Donnelly, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a nasty assault in which both members of staff on duty were threatened and assaulted. Both have been left extremely shaken by this incident and we are determined to find those responsible.



“We now ask people to study the CCTV images carefully and get in touch if they recognise either of the men, or recognise the backpack one of the men is seen carrying.



“We would also like to speak to anybody who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or any residents who have CCTV footage taken at around 9pm on Sunday.”

A statement from Cumbria Police continued: "We would also like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Vale area at around the time of the incident."