Consultation On Kendal Flood Defences

Nearly 1,500 homes would be better protected by proposed new flood defences for Kendal.

The Environment Agency's also planning to plant more than 3,000 trees.

EA say the £45million investment will also protect more than a thousand businesses.

Public drop-ins where the project can be viewed start tomorrow.

They're at:

14 Feb 4-7pm - Morrisons car park

15 Feb 1-4pm - Castle Street (by river at Gooseholme)

16 Feb 10am-4pm - Fell Tarn shop, Westmorland Shopping Centre

18 Feb 10am-2pm - Waterside (footbridge by Abbot Hall Park)

19 Feb 10am-2pm - Kendal Leisure Centre car park