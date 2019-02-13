Consultation On Kendal Flood Defences
13 February 2019, 08:06 | Updated: 13 February 2019, 08:21
Nearly 1,500 homes would be better protected by proposed new flood defences for Kendal.
The Environment Agency's also planning to plant more than 3,000 trees.
EA say the £45million investment will also protect more than a thousand businesses.
Public drop-ins where the project can be viewed start tomorrow.
They're at:
14 Feb 4-7pm - Morrisons car park
15 Feb 1-4pm - Castle Street (by river at Gooseholme)
16 Feb 10am-4pm - Fell Tarn shop, Westmorland Shopping Centre
18 Feb 10am-2pm - Waterside (footbridge by Abbot Hall Park)
19 Feb 10am-2pm - Kendal Leisure Centre car park