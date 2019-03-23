Corbyn In Morecambe For Campaign Launch

23 March 2019, 06:14 | Updated: 23 March 2019, 06:17

Jeremy Corbyn at the Eric Morecambe statue

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's in Morecambe this lunchtime to help his party's local elections campaign.

The manifesto focuses on fighting poverty.

Mr. Corbyn will join councillors knocking on people's doors in the coummunity.

Morecambe's Conservative MP David Morris claims supporters are being bussed in from the Midlands.

Cllr Darren Clifford, who was part of the working group which drafted the plans, said: “This manifesto builds on Labour’s many local successes over the last four years, achieved in the face of crippling funding cuts by the Conservative Government which have seen the council’s funding slashed from £15m to less than £6m.

“These include the fantastic development of Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, investment in CCTV, tackling fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour, improvements to council houses and work to prevent homelessness. We have also shown real leadership in working with communities to confront climate change, oppose fracking and respond to flooding – including through new prevention schemes in Morecambe and on Caton Road."

