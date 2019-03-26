Council Consults On Day Care Costs

Day care bills for the families of people with dementia are due to go up at Lancaster's two council-run centres.

The County Council says the current prices don't cover the cost of services at Ashton Road and Stratford Close.

Older people can go to them for help living independently or just somewhere to socialise.

Tony Pounder, director of adult services, said: "The county council faces a tough financial challenge, which means we have to look at all services.

"The current day centre fees for people who pay for services themselves were set in 2014 and have not kept pace with the actual cost of providing care which has risen considerably over the past five years. This is largely due to the increased and sometimes complex needs of people who attend our day centres. It is vital we staff to a level to keep people safe and well cared for.

"The new rates cover the actual cost of providing the service including the extra staff needed to support people with dementia.

"These proposals have been considered by county councillors but they now want to ensure people who use these day services have the opportunity to share their own views about the increases.

"Once the consultation has finished, the results will be considered by the Cabinet before it makes a final decision.

"The rates for people whose day centre care is funded by the county council itself will not be affected by these proposals."

If the proposals are approved, day centre charges would increase:

• From £31.30 to £37.45 per full day for older people to use the council's day services

• From £35 to £41 per full day for older people to use the council's day services with transport to and from the centres (where transport is available)

• From £54.75 to £65.50 for older people who have dementia to use the council's day services. These costs reflect the additional staff support needed

• From £58 to £69 for people who need additional support for dementia to use the council's day services with transport to and from the centres (where transport is available)