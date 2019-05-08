Council May Sell Travellers Site

Lancashire County Council wants to sell it's traveller site in Morecambe.

The cash-strapped authority says it's under no legal requirement to keep Mellishaw Park.

It says any sale would only be on the grounds that travellers can stay.

A spokesperson for the county council said: "This consultation considers a proposal to sell these sites. Council officers have visited the sites to make residents aware of the upcoming consultation.

"We want to hear people's views about these sites. Our cabinet will then consider all responses very carefully, before making a final decision later this year."

People can comment on the proposals here.

www.lancashire.gov.uk/consultations.

Printed copies will also be available at Accrington Library, Heysham Library and the Harris Library in Preston.

The deadline for comments on the consultation is Wednesday 3 July.