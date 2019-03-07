Council To Help Dukes As Funds Dry Up

Councillors say they're working to make sure Lancaster's Dukes Theatre survives well into the future.

The arts hub recently announced it was scaling back its own productions as funding sources were drying up.

The City Council's agreed to support it through a "period of transition".

Coun Darren Clifford, Cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “The exceptional arts and culture offering in our district marks us out from other towns and cities.

"The council plays an important role supporting arts and culture. The new Arts and Cultural Policy will guide its investment and support and, along with steps to secure the long term future of the Dukes, this demonstrates the council’s commitment to arts, culture and heritage.

“I look forward to the opportunity to talk with all of our partners in future months including the Winter Gardens and More Music as well as the Dukes, the Grand and many others to ensure the council’s support is fair to everybody.”