Crowdfund Campaign To Fix Ullswater Way

A charity's trying to crowdfund £5,000 for repairs to the Ullswater Way.

The Lake District Foundation says countless walkers, runners and daytrippers have damaged it over the years.

The money will be used for things like resurfacing, dry-stone walling, and new signs.

The campaign will draw inspiration from a recent 'Mend Our Mountains' crowdfunder - which recently rustled up more than £14,000 to fix up Scafell Pike.

Sarah Swindley, Lake District Foundation’s CEO, said: “The 20 mile circular long-distance walk hugs the shores of England’s second largest lake, Ullswater, taking in the glorious landscape, wildlife and villages along the way. It is superb how popular the walk has become with locals and visitors but we need to work hard to care for this much loved route. We want everyone to enjoy that ‘wow’ moment of Ullswater’s incredible beauty for today and for future generations and you can help us do that – visit, give, protect. A small donation makes a big difference, we urge you to dig deep and donate if you can.”

To donate, visit the Ullswater Way project here.