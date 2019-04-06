Cumbria Fire Service Back Mind

They've teamed up to support the Time to Change campaign

Cumbria County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) has teamed up with Mind, the mental health charity, to support the Time to Change campaign.

Under the Time to Change campaign, hundreds of employers including councils, the NHS, community groups, charities, employers and schools have come together to change how we think and act about mental health. Research has shown as many as one in four people experience a mental health problem at some time in their lives.

In a bid to raise awareness of the campaign and the dedicated Mindline service offering mental health guidance and support in Cumbria, CFRS has today unveiled a fully wrapped fire engine featuring distinctive livery in Carlisle.

The brand new fire appliance will be highly visible across Carlisle and beyond, and aims to promote the Mindline service and reinforce the message that no one should have to face a mental health problem alone. Whether you are stressed, depressed or in crisis, Mind offers information, advice and support about mental health issues.

By supporting Mindline with such a high profile fire engine, CFRS hopes to raise awareness of the free and confidential advice service and encourage conversations about mental health and combat mental health stigma.

Cumbria’s Chief Fire Officer Steve Healey has welcomed the latest addition to CFRS’ fleet of vehicles. He said: “This is Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service’s second wrapped fire engine and we’re really proud to be working with Mind and the Time to Change campaign to support this important and worthwhile issue. Our emergency services save lives every day and managing the mental health of our firefighters really matters to me. National research shows blue light teams will always need support with their mental health, because of the pressures they face in their roles.

“The county council is committed to improving the mental health support provided to our employees and we recently signed a new Mental Health Charter which reinforces the council’s commitment to improve workforce health and welling.”

Michael Boaden, spokesperson for Carlisle Eden Mind said: “We were delighted to be approached by Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service and the finished result looks superb. Mental Health issues affect so many people and many feel very isolated with the conditions that impact their lives so seriously. Our Mindline service aims to support people and provide information and guidance.

“Highlighting that service in such a novel and exciting way on a fire engine will make a massive difference to the profile of Mindline and the help it provides and we are so proud and pleased to have been given this opportunity and would like to thank everyone involved in bringing it together.”