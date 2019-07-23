Cyber Attack At Lancaster University

23 July 2019, 10:04 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 10:06

University of Lancaster logo

Students names, addresses and phone numbers have been accessed

Student data has been stolen in a "sophisticated and malicious" cyber attack on a university.
 
Records and ID documents of some Lancaster University students were accessed in the phishing attack and fraudulent invoices were sent to undergraduate applicants, a spokesman for the university said.
 
In a statement, the university said it became aware of the breach on Friday and set up an incident team to deal with the situation.
 
It said: "Lancaster University has been subject to a sophisticated and malicious phishing attack which has resulted in breaches of student and applicant data.
 
"The matter has been reported to law enforcement agencies and we are now working closely with them."
 
Data from undergraduate applicants for 2019 and 2020, including their names, addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses, was accessed and fake invoices sent to some potential students.
 
The student records system was also breached in the attack and the university is contacting a "very small number" of students who have had record and ID documents accessed.
 
The university spokesman said: "Since Friday we have focused on safeguarding our IT systems and identifying and advising students and applicants who have been affected.
 
"This work of our incident team is ongoing, as is the investigation by law enforcement agencies."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The worst towns in the UK have been revealed in this 2019 survey

The 10 worst places to live in England revealed - and the results may surprise you!

News

Two bits of data highlight the economic challenges facing Johnson

UK & World

Mercedes white hot for German GP?

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Greg O'Shea took a day away from the villa to attend his Grandmother's funeral

Greg O’Shea secretly leaves Love Island villa following family tragedy

TV & Movies

The poor baby suffered horrific burns

Parents warned about spraying babies and pets with hosepipes after toddler suffers horrific burns

Lifestyle

This huge Stranger Things news could change everything!

Stranger Things season 4: Netflix contract reveals MAJOR character could return

TV & Movies

Jamie Lomas is returning to Hollyoaks

Warren Fox is RETURNING to Hollyoaks as Jamie Lomas is spotted on set

TV & Movies

Kerry and Amy unknowingly started the fire

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry and Amy to blame for devastating sweet factory fire ahead of shock death

TV & Movies

Tequila is more than just a shot, says expert

National Tequila Day 2019: Facts and cocktail recipes for the Mexican spirit

Food & Health