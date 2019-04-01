Cyclist, 12, Suffers Fractured Skull

A 12-year old boy's in hospital after a crash in Morecambe.

He was on his bike when he was involved in a collision with a Kia Picanto on Saturday evening at the junction of Devonshire Road and Brook Avenue.

The boy's in the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital with a fractured skull and bleed on the brain.

The 17-year old girl who was driving was unhurt.

Temp Sgt Adam Crossley, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Morecambe.

“If you saw what happened and have yet to contact police, please come forward.”

A full statement from Lancashire Police read: "We are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries following a collision in Morecambe.

"Police were called around 5.40pm on Saturday, March 30th following reports a Kia Picanto car had been involved in a collision with a cyclist at the junction of Devonshire Road and Brook Avenue.

"The cyclist, a 12-year-old boy from Morecambe, suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain. He was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary and later transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment.

"The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Lancaster, was not injured.

"Police closed the road for five hours while accident investigators attended the scene."