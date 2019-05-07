Eden Project North Seeks Govt Funding

7 May 2019, 08:37 | Updated: 7 May 2019, 08:41

Eden Project meeting

The people behind Eden Project North have met the Northern Powerhouse Minister about more government funding.

David Harland and Si Bellamy - from Eden Project International - are trying to rustle up tens of millions of pound for the marine biodomes in Morecambe.

Local MP David Morris arranged the meeting - he said: “We had a very productive meeting with Jake Berry and he pledged to help me lobby the Chancellor for funding for this exciting project.

“The Minister understood how important this project is to Morecambe and its future and was fully supportive of the plans presented by David Harland and Si Bellamy from the Eden Project.

“The project has my full support and I will do everything in my power to ensure that this further Government investment comes to Morecambe. The Chancellor has already signalled his initial support by pledging £100k for the initial stages of the project in the budget and I am confident I can gain his backing for this next crucial stage.”

David Harland said: “This is an important step in keeping up the momentum of Eden Project North in Morecambe.

“We are delighted by the clear support of the Minister and his deep understanding of the project’s importance for the town, Lancashire and the wider region.

“A Government investment will secure for the Bay the same transformative social and economic impacts the Eden Project has brought to Cornwall. We are very grateful for the efforts and support of the Minister and David Morris MP in helping us to bring this investment to fruition.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are yet to announce the name of their son

Royal baby name: Has the royal baby been named? Latest odds revealed

Royals

Travelodge looks to students as Brexit hits recruitment

UK & World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

When will the royal baby photos be released? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to step out this week

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Aaron and Robert continue their bid to become parents

Emmerdale reveals big news about Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle's surrogacy plans

TV & Movies

Lady Gaga arrived to the 2019 Met Gala in a dramatic pink gown

Lady Gaga wore FOUR dazzling outfits to last night's Met Gala in New York

Music

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split last month

Dani Dyer called Jack Fincham’s ‘friend’ in awkward All New Monty interview

Celebrities

Line of Duty fans were stunned to discover the actor's real accent

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston's real accent shocks Sunday Brunch viewers

News

Amy Schumer shared first snap of newborn baby

Amy Schumer shares adorable first picture of newborn son with husband Chris Fischer

Celebrities

Scarlett and Scott went public with their relationship in March 2019.

Scarlett Moffatt says new boyfriend Scott is her SOULMATE in ‘soppy’ social media post

Celebrities