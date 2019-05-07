Eden Project North Seeks Govt Funding

The people behind Eden Project North have met the Northern Powerhouse Minister about more government funding.

David Harland and Si Bellamy - from Eden Project International - are trying to rustle up tens of millions of pound for the marine biodomes in Morecambe.

Local MP David Morris arranged the meeting - he said: “We had a very productive meeting with Jake Berry and he pledged to help me lobby the Chancellor for funding for this exciting project.

“The Minister understood how important this project is to Morecambe and its future and was fully supportive of the plans presented by David Harland and Si Bellamy from the Eden Project.

“The project has my full support and I will do everything in my power to ensure that this further Government investment comes to Morecambe. The Chancellor has already signalled his initial support by pledging £100k for the initial stages of the project in the budget and I am confident I can gain his backing for this next crucial stage.”

David Harland said: “This is an important step in keeping up the momentum of Eden Project North in Morecambe.

“We are delighted by the clear support of the Minister and his deep understanding of the project’s importance for the town, Lancashire and the wider region.

“A Government investment will secure for the Bay the same transformative social and economic impacts the Eden Project has brought to Cornwall. We are very grateful for the efforts and support of the Minister and David Morris MP in helping us to bring this investment to fruition.”