Family Of Ged Doran Thank Public For Their Help

The 91 year old was found dead almost a week after he went missing in Workington

The family of a man found dead in Cumbria have thanked the polcie and public for their help.

Hundreds helped in the 6 day search for Ged Doran. The 91 year old, who had Alzheimer's disease, disappeared from Workington the 11th July.

Despite desperate appeals, he was found on land between High Harrington and Salterbeck on Wednesday.

The family said:

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to the people of West Cumbria for your support during this very difficult time. Without you, we may never have found Ged. You have given up your time to search, checked hours of CCTV, and sent messages of condolence to the family.

This is the West Cumbria that Ged loved and the place he called home for the last 91 years. Thank you.

His memory will live on in our hearts and our words.

We would also like to thank Cumbria Police and their partners for their professionalism, compassion, and determination over the last week. We could not have asked for a better service.



Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days”.

There are no suspicios cirumstances.