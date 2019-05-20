Girl, 12, Dies In Van Collision

A 12-year old girl's died after being knocked down by a van in Ellel.

It happened on the Bay Horse Road on Friday afternoon.

Lottie Edwards was a pupil at Lancaster Girls' Grammar School.

Her family have paid the following tribute to her: “Lottie was a wonderful daughter and sister who touched the hearts of everyone she met. She was a bright, fun-loving, talented and caring person and was beautiful in every sense of the word. We are so proud of everything she achieved in her 12 years with us. Every moment was a pleasure and she will be sorely missed by many."

Lancashire Police is appealing for witnesses.

Bay Horse Road was closed for around eight hours for investigative work to be carried out.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Lottie’s family and friends at this indescribably difficult time.

“Our focus is now on establishing the exact circumstances of the collision and we are urging anybody who saw the incident to get in touch with us straight away.”