Grange Lido Pool Plan Rejected

SLDC's cabinet has turned down a suggestion to return Grange Lido to use as an outdoor pool.

Councillors weren't convinced by the business case at a meeting in Kendal.

Instead, they're looking to spend £2m turning it into a "multi-use public space."

In a statement, SLDC said it would "work with interested community groups to explore options for the future management of the site."

Potentially there'll a removable infilling of the pool, so as not to preclude any future use for the site.

Welcoming today’s Cabinet approval, Councillor Jonathan Brook, SLDC’s Deputy Leader, said: “The condition of the lido site is now critical. Soon the buildings and some of the structures will be beyond economical repair.

“We cannot let that happen. Intervention is required to save this important community asset which is a valuable part of our heritage.”

Cllr Brook added: “Over the years the council has remained open to suggestions about the long-term running of the lido site, including proposals put forward by the campaign group Save Grange Lido.

“We must stress that any interested parties must be able to demonstrate a robust business case, prove they are able to raise the additional funding required, remove any need for ongoing public subsidy and have the agreement of Grange Town Council.”

Grange Lido was constructed in 1932 and remained open for 61 years until its closure in 1993 due to a combination of low usage and increasing operational and repair costs.