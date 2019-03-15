Grizebeck Bypass Route Chosen

The preferred route for the Grizebeck bypass has been chosen.

It takes the A595 round the notorious Dove Ford bottleneck, and through traffic away from the village.

It's one of the first five stretches to be considered for funding under the government's new Major Road Network.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "Improving the A595 at Grizebeck is really important for Cumbria. It will not only improve journey times and help boost the county's economy but also create a safer and more resilient road between Barrow and West Cumbria.

"I was pleased to see that the public engaged well with the consultation, with over 300 sign-ins at the drop-in events, and over 250 consultation responses via the feedback form. This excellent response demonstrates the importance of the A595 to communities and employers in South and West Cumbria."

More details on the project can be found here.