Kendal Man Admits Sexually Assaulting a Woman

9 July 2019, 07:19 | Updated: 9 July 2019, 07:45

Carlisle Crown Court, Cumbria

Kevin Houghton's been told to expect a jail term when he's sentenced next month.

A  man has been told to prepare himself for a prison sentence after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman.
 
Kevin Houghton, 43, pleaded guilty to three offences when he appeared at Carlisle Crown Court earlier today (MON).
 
Houghton admitted two charges of sexual assault, and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
 
All three crimes were committed against the same woman, and are said to have occurred on May 6 this year.
 
Judge James Adkin adjourned the case and asked for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
 
Addressing a probation officer in court, Judge Adkin said the offending involved Houghton meeting a woman "who is the worse for drink and commits sexual assaults on her".
 
Houghton, of Highgate, Kendal, is due to be sentenced at the crown court on August 2, and in the meantime was granted bail.
 
But Judge Adkin told the defendant that shouldn't be taken as a "hint" as to what his impending punishment would be.
 
"You should prepare yourself for a prison sentence," said the judge.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoking to be ended in the UK by 2030, leaked proposal reveals

UK & World

Bros: Matt and Luke Goss 'in talks about film' after documentary success

Showbiz

I would take a bullet for Vladimir Putin, says ex-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island USA kicks off next week

When does Love Island USA start, who are the contestants and can I watch it in the UK?

TV & Movies

Maria hasn't had the best luck with her dating life so far

Coronation Street's Maria dates a man who likes to dress up as dog

TV & Movies

Beautiful Belle will be heading into the villa

Who is Belle Hassan? Meet the new Love Island girl whose dad is a Game of Thrones actor

TV & Movies

Fans aren't happy with the huge spoiler

Love Island fans convinced Amy's departure is a spoiler for tonight's second dumping

TV & Movies

Love Island's Belle revealed her dad is a famous actor

Who is Tamer Hassan? Love Island’s Belle Hassan reveals dad as film star from EastEnders and Game Of Thrones

TV & Movies

Hopper's letter to Eleven in Stranger Things has fans in floods of tears

Hopper's letter to Eleven in Stranger Things has fans in floods of tears

TV & Movies